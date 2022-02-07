|
07.02.2022 01:39:54
Why Oatly Tumbled Another 11% in January
Shares of Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY) fell 10.7% in January, according to data by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as supply chain concerns and rampant inflationary pressures continue to weigh on the plant-based beverage maker.Wall Street still likes Oatly's long-term prospects, but the chances of better entry points into the stock, even after losing three-quarters of its value, keep them from recommending the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
