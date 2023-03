Why Ocugen Stock Eked Out a Win Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors were pleased, if not overwhelmingly so, with Ocugen 's (NASDAQ: OCGN) latest set of quarterly results on Tuesday. The biotech published its fourth-quarter and full-year figures that morning, in addition to providing a business update. In reaction, the market bid up its stock by 2% on the day. That bettered the 0.3% slump of the S&P 500 index.Ocugen is a clinical-stage biotech that has no revenue at the moment. It does, of course, incur expenses developing new products, and these totaled almost $24.2 million for the quarter. Combined with other income, this filtered down into a net loss of $21.9 million ($0.10 per share), which was notably deeper than the $14.6 million deficit of the same quarter of 2021 but in line with analyst estimates. Continue reading