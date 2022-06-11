|
11.06.2022 00:39:20
Why Ocugen Stock Flopped on Friday
Coronavirus stock Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) didn't end the week on a high note. Shares of the biotech took a more than 4% tumble on Friday on the back of financing news that didn't please investors.Ocugen divulged in a pair of regulatory filings that it will sell up to $160 million worth of its common stock in an at-the-market (ATM) public offering. This follows the company's original disclosure in late March that it would be launching a new ATM; at the time, the amount was not specified. In the original prospectus on the issue, Ocugen said it would use the proceeds for "general corporate purposes," a common catchall term frequently used by companies floating new stock. The biotech added that these purposes could be research and development activities and clinical trials, among other items.Continue reading
