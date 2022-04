Why Ocugen Stock Flopped Then Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Clearly going for the Yo-Yo Stock of the Day title, Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell by as much as 7% in early trading Monday before bouncing back to close almost 4.6% higher. The rollercoaster was put in motion by some dispiriting news about the coronavirus vaccine the company has licensed.On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it has suspended the supply of Covaxin through United Nations procurement agencies. In doing so, it recommended without elaboration that countries currently using the vaccine "take action as appropriate."Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading