02.09.2022 00:28:16
Why Ocugen Stock Topped the Market Today
Although it hasn't been the most popular coronavirus stock, Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) clearly found some new fans on Thursday. The company's shares bumped almost 2% higher on news of some fresh faces in the biotech's C-suite. In a one-two punch, Ocugen has appointed a new chief medical officer and chief scientific officer. The former is Robert Hopkins, a physician with over 20 years in both the public and private sectors of the healthcare industry. Ocugen said in its press release on the two appointments that Hopkins has held senior-level positions at companies including Merck and Emergent BioSolutions. He comes to Ocugen from Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, where he was also chief medical officer.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
