Why Oddity Stock Jumped 10% in May

Shares of beauty company Oddity Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) stock gained 10% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It reported another solid round of earnings, and investors are excited about its potential.Oddity distinguishes itself in the large beauty industry through its focus on digital operations and technology driven by artificial intelligence (AI). It operates two websites, Il Makiage for cosmetics and SpoiledChild for skincare, both underpinned by troves of data and machine learning.Oddity also recently acquired a skincare lab that it rebranded as Oddity Labs to develop cutting-edge skincare for its customers. It says it can pinpoint a customer's needs through a specialized app that uses AI to accurately determine color and type through an image, and customers can get the right recommendations without leaving home.