Why Oddity Stock Soared 33% in November

Shares of hot initial public offering (IPO) stock Oddity Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) gained 33% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It reported another round of excellent results, bolstering investor enthusiasm in its future potential.Oddity went public in July. It was one of few IPOs this year, and one of even fewer that are drawing investors' interest. It sells cosmetics though digital channels under the brand name Il Makiage and hair and skincare products through the digital brand SpoiledChild.While most cosmetics companies use digital channels these days, Oddity stands out for two reasons: It sells exclusively online, and it uses artificial intelligence to address consumer concerns. It has developed what it calls the "powermatch system," which it says analyzes skin tone and skin care needs through a phone camera more accurately than the human eye, using data science and machine learning. It also leverages a social-media platform to recruit influencers and bloggers to create and post videos on its site to engage customers. This approach is well suited for reaching its younger population demographic.