Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
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01.06.2026 15:05:00
Why Oklo Is an Asymmetric AI Bet With a 'Nuclear Option'
The physical limits of the electrical grid have become a big problem for hyperscalers. Data centers are projected to consume a growing proportion of electricity in the U.S., and artificial intelligence (AI) training requires the kind of constant, reliable power that renewables cannot provide.Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) believes it has a nuclear solution. The company is developing small-scale nuclear reactors to power data centers, but this massive market opportunity comes with significant risks and the potential for heavy dilution for shareholders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Oklo
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11.05.26
|Ausblick: Oklo öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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16.03.26
|Ausblick: Oklo stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)