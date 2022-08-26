|
26.08.2022 23:39:00
Why Okta Could Soon Be the Last Man Standing in Identity
Before it revealed a surprising but brief data breach earlier this year, Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) was the 800-pound gorilla of identity as a service (IDaaS). In the wake of that bad news, Okta did not miss a step. Its own technology stack quickly contained the event and made the company a bigger player. And in the past two years, private equity has removed Okta's significant competition from the stock market, just as demand for identity protection services is picking up.Identity protection is at the core of data security, but it's a complex morass of firmware and software products, both in-house and third-party. Companies that have big security teams in their IT division and significant budgets can pick and choose the best-of-breed in all categories. Most companies, regardless of size, lack that "luxury." Some are even cutting security staff. That is driving both M&A activity and the growth of companies like Okta, which can deliver a soup-to-nuts menu of identity-protection products and services.Two of the bigger components of a security strategy are privileged access management (PAM) and identity governance administration (IGA). The former controls who gets access to a system's code and protects against the injection of malware. The latter keeps users safe and controls their access to only the systems and data they need. Okta's gaining ground in both areas as its competitors appear to retreat.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,86
|-0,82%
|Okta Inc
|98,10
|1,29%
