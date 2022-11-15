|
15.11.2022 23:21:57
Why Okta Stock Crushed the Market on Tuesday
Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock rocked the market on Tuesday. The online identity protection specialist saw its shares rise by nearly 4% on the day, trouncing the S&P 500 index's less than 1% advance, thanks to the introduction of a new product. Tuesday morning, Okta announced its latest online suite. This is the self-descriptive Okta for the US Military, which has been designed and built exclusively for the federal government's Department of Defense (DoD) and its approved "mission partners."The platform sits on a dedicated website, okta.mil, and like its civilian counterpart is aimed at preventing identity theft and other forms of unauthorized use of credentials.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Okta Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Okta Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!