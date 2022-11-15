Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
15.11.2022 23:21:57

Why Okta Stock Crushed the Market on Tuesday

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock rocked the market on Tuesday. The online identity protection specialist saw its shares rise by nearly 4% on the day, trouncing the S&P 500 index's less than 1% advance, thanks to the introduction of a new product. Tuesday morning, Okta announced its latest online suite. This is the self-descriptive Okta for the US Military, which has been designed and built exclusively for the federal government's Department of Defense (DoD) and its approved "mission partners."The platform sits on a dedicated website, okta.mil, and like its civilian counterpart is aimed at preventing identity theft and other forms of unauthorized use of credentials.Continue reading
