Why Okta Stock Dropped Again Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cloud-based cybersecurity company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) continued to tumble through the end of the week Friday, down 4% as of 1:55 p.m. EDT. There's no new bad news on the extent of the hack of Okta's systems that was first reported on Tuesday.But there is some news.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading