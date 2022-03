Why Okta Stock Just Dropped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Early this morning, Reuters reported that cloud-based cybersecurity company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) was hacked by the now-infamous Lapsus ransomware group (aka "LAPSUS$" aka "LAPSU$"). Okta investors are understandably upset, and shares of the company's stock are down 4.1% as of 10:50 a.m. EDT. As Reuters reports, "[T]he scope of the hack is unknown, but it could have major consequences because thousands of companies rely on San Francisco-based Okta to manage access to their networks and applications."Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading