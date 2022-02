Why Okta Stock Just Popped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cloud-based cyber identity-verifier Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of noon ET.You can thank JMP Securities for that.This morning, JMP upgraded shares of Okta to an outperform rating, adding a $260 price target that implies the analyst sees the stock rising nearly 55% over the course of the next 12 months, reports StreetInsider.com.