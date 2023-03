Why Okta Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), the cloud-based identity software company, were moving higher today after the company posted a strong fourth-quarter earnings report, easily beating estimates on the top and bottom lines. As of 2:57 p.m. EST, the stock was up 12.8%.Revenue in the quarter rose 33% to $510 million, topping expectations at $489.3 million. Continue reading