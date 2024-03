Why Okta Stock Rocketed Higher Thursday Morning

Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) surged out of the gate Thursday morning, gaining as much as 28.4%. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 20.8%.The catalyst that sent the cybersecurity specialist soaring was its quarterly earnings results, which suggested the company may finally be on the path to recovery.For its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter (ended Jan. 31), Okta generated revenue of $605 million, up 19% year over year, fueled by subscription revenue of $591 million, which grew 20%. The company's focus on costs boosted its bottom line, as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 more than doubled.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel