Why Okta Stock Shot Nearly 6% Lower Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Woe betide any company that falls afoul of analyst expectations. On Friday, tech stock Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) was dinged with not one but two analyst price target cuts, driving its share price down by almost 6%. That morning, prognosticators Michael Turits of KeyBanc and Guggenheim's Imtiaz Koujalgi both reduced their targets on Okta. The former's cut was more drastic, from $225 per share from his previous $290, although he's maintaining his overweight (read: Buy) recommendation on the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading