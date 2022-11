Why Okta Stock Was Climbing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) were higher today after the beaten-down stock got a positive analyst note from Jefferies, which said that the risk/reward on the cloud identity software company is appealing right now.As of 12:10 p.m. ET, Okta stock was up 3.8% on the news.In a note this morning, Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo lowered his price target from $90 to $80 but maintained his buy rating on the stock. His new price target still implies a near-60% upside in the stock from yesterday's closing price. Continue reading