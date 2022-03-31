|
Why Okta Stock Was Moving Higher This Week
Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) were bouncing back this week, recouping some of last week's losses after hacking group Lapsus$ revealed that it had gained access to a computer used by one of Okta's third-party engineers. Earlier this week, the company said in a filing that it didn't consider the incident to be material, and investors took advantage of the sell-off.Through Thursday afternoon, the stock had gained 7.9% on the week.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
