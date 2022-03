Why Okta Stock Was Tumbling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) were falling again as new details emerged about a data breach of the cloud-based identity-as-a-service software company.As of 12:50 p.m. ET, the stock was down 8.1%. It had fallen nearly as much yesterday before recovering most of those losses in a broad market rally.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading