Why Omicron Could Be a Boon to Industrial REITs

The omicron variant is already having an impact on the U.S. economy. For the week ended Jan. 15, new unemployment claims rose to 286,000, up from 231,000 the previous week. And while a single jump like that isn't catastrophic, it's an indication something is clearly amiss.That something is likely omicron-fueled. There's an abundance of jobs to be had right now, so an uptick in unemployment claims is likely the result of many workers needing to isolate or quarantine following COVID-19 exposure.But the omicron variant's impact isn't limited to jobs. It also has the potential to upset a number of key real estate sectors. Hotels and restaurants, for example, could get hammered in the near term as health concerns keep patrons out of dining establishments and force travelers to cancel their plans. That could, in turn, hurt investors in hospitality REITs.Continue reading