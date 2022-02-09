|
Why Omnicom Group Stock Jumped Today
Shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) were climbing today after the advertising giant delivered a strong fourth-quarter earnings report, easily beating estimates on both the top and bottom lines.As of 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the stock was up 13.4%.Omnicom, which owns some of the biggest ad agencies in the world, including BBDO and DDB, said that organic revenue -- which strips out the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, and currency exchange -- was up 9.5% in the quarter to $3.86 billion, ahead of expectations at $3.68 billion. Revenue based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) rose 2.6%, reflecting the sale of ICON International in June. Continue reading
