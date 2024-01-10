|
10.01.2024 17:19:46
Why On Holding Stock Jumped 57% Last Year
Shares of shoe company On Holding (NYSE: ONON) rose by 57.2% in 2023, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Indeed, the stock had already climbed by that much in the first three months of the year. And at one point, it was up by 113% year to date before slipping in the second half.The company's full-year chart offers some clear indicators of when the most significant events took place for On Holding stock -- starting with 2023's biggest jump, which happened in March.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!