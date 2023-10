Why On Holding Stock Was Moving Higher Today

Shares of On Holding (NYSE: ONON), the footwear company best known for its running shoes, were moving higher today in sympathy with Nike (NYSE: NKE) after the sportswear giant jumped on better-than-expected results in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report.As a result, On stock was up 6.2% as of 12:31 p.m. ET, while Nike was up by the same percentage.There was no company-specific news out regarding On Holding, but the results and comments from Nike seemed to be enough to give it a tailwind today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel