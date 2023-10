Why On Semiconductor Plunged Today

Shares of auto chip specialist On Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) plunged on Monday, falling 19.5% as of 12:44 p.m. ET.The company reported earnings today, and while third-quarter figures came in ahead of analyst expectations, management guided for a soft fourth quarter that was well below estimates.On has ridden the wave in power chips for electric vehicles (EVs) over the past two years, but it looks like that red-hot market is now cooling significantly.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel