Ondas Holdings Aktie
ISIN: US68236H1059
|
03.03.2026 00:33:46
Why Ondas Stock Crushed the Market Today
Drone conglomerate Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ: ONDS) saw plenty of lift to its share price as the trading week kicked off. The explosion of conflict in the Middle East drove investors into its stock, as did the company's news of a fresh investment in a peer. Ultimately, Ondas closed the day almost 6% higher. In a decade where armed conflict is not unusual, specialists in drone technology are generally doing well with the investing community. Tensions with Iran flared up into war late last week, and like other defense stocks, investors are eyeing Ondas and its peers in anticipation of higher demand for drones and other combat technologies. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
