Magnite Aktie
WKN DE: A2P75A / ISIN: US55955D1000
|
05.01.2026 19:53:33
Why One Fund Added $6.1 Million to Magnite Stock Despite a Flat 12 Months
Texas-based Kopion Asset Management reported a buy of 367,858 shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a Monday SEC filing, representing an estimated $6.11 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing released Monday, Kopion Asset Management increased its holding in Magnite by 367,858 shares quarter-over-quarter. The estimated value of the added shares, based on the average closing price in the fourth quarter, is approximately $6.11 million. The fund ended the quarter with 614,459 shares, and the position’s total value rose by approximately $4.60 million, which includes both new purchases and price changes.The Magnite position represented 7.13% of Kopion's 13F reportable assets at quarter-end.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Magnite Incmehr Nachrichten
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: Magnite präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Magnite stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.25
|Ausblick: Magnite legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.25