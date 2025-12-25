Hit Aktie
Why One Fund Made Standex Nearly 18% of Its Portfolio as Shares Hit Record Highs
North Carolina-based Anchor Capital Management Company reported a buy of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI), adding 29,998 shares for a net position increase of $10.15 million, according to an SEC filing on November 14.According to an SEC filing dated November 14, Anchor Capital Management Company increased its position in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) by 29,998 shares during the third quarter. The holding grew to 98,394 shares, bringing the position's value to $20.85 million as of September 30.The buy activity brings SXI to 17.95% of 13F AUM, making it the fund's second-largest position.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
