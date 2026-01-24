International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
24.01.2026 22:59:35
Why One Fund Sold $3 Million From This International Dividend ETF After a 17% Year
On January 23, Financial Connections Group reported selling 34,146 shares of the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI), an estimated $3.09 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 23, Financial Connections Group reduced its stake in the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 34,146 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the sale is $3.09 million based on the period’s average price. Meanwhile, the end-of-quarter value of the position fell by $2.90 million, reflecting share sales and price movement.Following the sale, the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.66% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets. The ETF was previously 4.1% of fund assets in the prior quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
