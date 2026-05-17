Kodiak Sciences Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6P0 / ISIN: US50015M1099
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17.05.2026 21:57:13
Why One Healthcare Fund Increased Its Kodiak Sciences Stake Amid an Eye-Popping Rally
Boxer Capital Management increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) during the first quarter, adding 225,000 shares in a transaction estimated at $5.81 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing.According to a SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Boxer Capital Management increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 225,000 shares over the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.81 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s stake in Kodiak Sciences stood at 1,361,000 shares, with a quarter-end market value of $51.88 million. The net position value change for the quarter was $20.12 million, which includes both trading activity and price movement.Kodiak Sciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative therapeutics for retinal diseases. The company leverages its proprietary antibody biopolymer conjugate platform to advance a pipeline of differentiated drug candidates, aiming to address significant unmet needs in ophthalmology. With a focus on late-stage clinical development and a robust pipeline, Kodiak Sciences seeks to establish a competitive edge through novel therapies targeting both prevalent and underserved retinal conditions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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