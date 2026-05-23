CleanSpark Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWQ / ISIN: US18452B2097
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24.05.2026 01:59:29
Why One Investor Trimmed CleanSpark Despite a 62% One-Year Gain
On May 14, 2026, Fort Point Capital Partners disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 400,000 shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the first quarter, an estimated $4.28 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 14, 2026, Fort Point Capital Partners reduced its stake in CleanSpark by 400,000 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $4.28 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the CleanSpark position decreased by $8.08 million, a figure that includes both the impact of share sales and price movement during the period.CleanSpark operates at the intersection of digital currency mining and advanced energy technology, leveraging proprietary platforms to optimize both bitcoin production and distributed energy systems. The company’s dual-segment strategy enables it to capture value from the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency market while providing scalable solutions for energy management and microgrid deployment. With operations anchored in the United States and a focus on innovation, CleanSpark aims to maintain a competitive edge through technology integration and diversified revenue streams.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CleanSpark Inc Registered Shs
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10.05.26
|Ausblick: CleanSpark stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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24.11.25
|Ausblick: CleanSpark gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)