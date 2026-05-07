International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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07.05.2026 20:14:49
Why One Wealth Firm Made a $26 Million Bet on This International ETF Up 34%
On May 7, 2026, MA Private Wealth established a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 824,995 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on quarterly average pricing, was $26.53 million, according to a recent SEC filing.According to an SEC filing dated May 7, 2026, MA Private Wealth initiated a new stake in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF by acquiring 824,995 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $26.53 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end position was also valued at $26.53 million, reflecting the combined impact of the purchase and any price changes during the period.The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF provides investors with access to a dynamic portfolio that rotates exposure among various international equity markets. The fund leverages BlackRock's expertise in active management to identify and capitalize on country-specific opportunities. This approach aims to enhance returns and manage risk for clients seeking diversified global equity exposure. The ETF's strategy is designed to appeal to investors looking for an actively managed solution within the international equity space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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