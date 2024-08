Why OneWater Marine Stock Ran Aground Tuesday

Shares of recreational boat and yacht retailer OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW) fell 14.1% through 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday after badly underperforming analyst forecasts for the company's fiscal Q3 2024.Heading into the quarter, Wall Street had OneWater Marine pegged for a $2.12-per-share "adjusted" profit on $608 million in sales. But OneWater earned just half what it was supposed to -- $1.05 per share -- as sales fell deeply short at just $542.4 million. The news was actually even worse than that, though. OneWater's "$1.05" was a non-GAAP number. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), OneWater's profit was only $0.99 per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool