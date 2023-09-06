|
06.09.2023 14:15:00
Why Opendoor Could Be One of the Market's Biggest Winners Over the Next Decade
Truly exceptional investments are created when a new solution comes to a large, antiquated industry and changes the game. Tesla electrified the automotive industry. Apple built an empire with the iPhone. These companies are rare, and the path to success always comes with hurdles and doubts.An argument could be made that Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) is similarly affecting the real estate industry. There aren't many industries that are more outdated than buying and selling homes. Opendoor's iBuying model gives a modern, e-commerce-like flare to a consumer's most significant and stressful lifetime purchase.To be clear, the journey forward is full of risks, and success is anything but guaranteed for Opendoor. But given the potential upside, it makes a compelling long-term idea for the bold investor. Here is what you need to know.
