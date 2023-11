Why Opendoor Technologies Stock Popped Today

Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) were among today's winners on the stock market as the home-flipping specialist was one of several real estate stocks to jump after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported weaker inflation numbers than expected for October. There was no company-specific news out on Opendoor today, but the inflation news was enough to drive a significant movement in the stock.The news makes it less likely that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates, which would be a boon for companies like Opendoor that are sensitive to mortgage rates.As a result, the stock finished the day up 12.8%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel