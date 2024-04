Why Opera Limited Plunged Today

Shares of internet browser company Opera Ltd. (NASDAQ: OPRA) were falling in Thursday trading, down 8.6% as of 2 p.m. ET.Opera reported earnings last night, and while revenue slightly beat expectations, earnings per share (EPS) missed. The company is spending heavily on a new artificial intelligence (AI) cluster, much like other big tech companies are. However, given the big spend on AI, some may have anticipated better second-quarter revenue and earnings guidance. Still, the stock looks quite cheap.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel