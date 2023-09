Why Opera Limited Stock Rebounded 18% This Week

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) are up 18% so far this week as of Thursday's market close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock appears to be rebounding along with the broader market after the internet browser provider fell hard last week despite posting strong second-quarter results.For perspective, Opera stock fell 15% in a single session last Thursday even after the company posted quarterly results that handily exceeded expectations.Quarterly revenue grew 21% year over year to $94.1 million -- above analysts' consensus estimates for revenue of $91.7 million -- while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 24% to $20.5 million. Both figures were also well above Opera 's own guidance, which had called for revenue of $92 million to $94 million and adjusted EBITDA of between $18 million and $20 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel