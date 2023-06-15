|
15.06.2023 19:15:00
Why Opera Stock Is Soaring Today
Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) stock is posting big gains Thursday. The digital platform specialist's share price was up roughly 12.2% in the day's trading session as of 1 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.After market close yesterday, Opera published a press release announcing the initiation of a dividend program. The dividend is set to be paid semiannually, with the first payment of $0.40 per American depositary share set to be paid on July 12.Investors who own Opera stock at market close on June 30 will receive a dividend of $0.40 per share next month. Based on the press release's guidance for a semiannual payout, this suggests an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and a forward yield of roughly 3.8%.Continue reading
