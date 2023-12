Why Opera Stock Zoomed 13% Higher Today

For any stock, it's usually a good day when a famous investment bank taps it as an investible asset. That happened on Wednesday to browser and digital content company Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA), giving its shares a more than 13% lift during the trading session. That was far more than enough to beat the S&P 500 index's 1.4% rise.The raiser in question was Goldman Sachs. Well before market open, its analyst Eric Sheridan initiated coverage of Opera stock with a buy recommendation at a price target of $16.50 per each of its American depositary shares (ADS). Even after Wednesday's price surge, that level implies a potential gain of over 33% for the specialty tech company. It wasn't immediately apparent why Sheridan was so bullish on the stock. However, his move comes a mere day after Opera declared its latest semiannual dividend. The company is paying its shareholders $0.40 per ADS. This is to be handed out on or about Jan. 9, 2024, to investors of record as of Jan. 3. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel