|
26.02.2022 03:28:44
Why Opko Health Stock Dipped on Friday
As the week came to an end, a clutch of investors were ditching Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) following the company's Q4 earnings release. Shares of the healthcare diagnostic specialist fell marginally on the day as a result. In the release, published after market hours on Thursday, Opko said its revenue for the quarter was just over $401 million, representing a notable decline from the nearly $495 million of Q4 2020. On the bottom line, the healthcare company flipped to a loss of almost $74 million ($0.11 per share) from the year-ago quarter's profit of over $32 million.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Opko Health IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.02.22
|Why Opko Health Stock Dipped on Friday (MotleyFool)
|
25.02.22
|Opko Health (OPK) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Opko Health gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)