Why Opko Health Stock Is Jumping Today

Shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) were jumping 13.5% higher as of 12:31 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The gain came after the company announced its first-quarter results following the market close on Monday.Opko reported Q1 revenue of $329.2 million. Although this result reflected a sharp decline from the $545.2 million in revenue generated in the prior-year period, it beat the Zacks consensus estimate of close to $310 million.The company posted a Q1 net loss of $55.4 million, or $0.08 per share -- in line with expectations. In the first quarter of 2021, Opko recorded earnings of $31.1 million, or $0.05 per share.Continue reading