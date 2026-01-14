Option Care Health Aktie
Why Option Care Health Stock Zoomed 8% Higher on Tuesday
Many investors were opting to grab shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) during Tuesday's trading session. This followed the niche healthcare company's announcement of preliminary financial results. Encouraged by what they heard, those market players pushed Option Care Health's price up by over 8% that day. After market close Monday, Option Care Health unveiled those preliminary and unaudited figures. For its fourth quarter of 2025, the company anticipates booking $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion in net sales, compared to $1.35 billion in the same period the previous year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
