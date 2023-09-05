|
05.09.2023 22:38:20
Why Oracle Stock Blasted Higher on Tuesday
An analyst's recommendation upgrade was the motor that drove Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock higher on Tuesday. Shares of the veteran database software specialist and cloud services provider closed the day a bit over 2% in the black, contrasting favorably with the 0.4% decline of the S&P 500 index.Barclays prognosticator Raimo Lenschow is now officially an Oracle bull. Before market open on Tuesday he upped his recommendation on the tech stock to overweight (read: buy); previously he had tagged it as equal weight (hold). Accompanying this was a price target rise, to $150 per share from the preceding $126. Like other analysts, Lenschow feels there is quite a bit of potential in Oracle's relatively recent next-generation services.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!