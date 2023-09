Why Oracle Stock Blasted Higher on Tuesday

An analyst's recommendation upgrade was the motor that drove Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock higher on Tuesday. Shares of the veteran database software specialist and cloud services provider closed the day a bit over 2% in the black, contrasting favorably with the 0.4% decline of the S&P 500 index.Barclays prognosticator Raimo Lenschow is now officially an Oracle bull. Before market open on Tuesday he upped his recommendation on the tech stock to overweight (read: buy); previously he had tagged it as equal weight (hold). Accompanying this was a price target rise, to $150 per share from the preceding $126. Like other analysts, Lenschow feels there is quite a bit of potential in Oracle's relatively recent next-generation services.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel