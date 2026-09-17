Why Oracle Stock Jumped 6% Today on OpenAI Funding Buzz

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock was up by 6% at midday today. The stock's move underlined the importance of the fortunes of its key partner, AI technology company OpenAI. The stock's rise is due to positive news flow around OpenAI. Here's the lowdown.

As a reminder, Oracle signed a $300 billion deal to provide computing power for OpenAI last September. It was a transformative deal that elevated Oracle to a leading hyperscaler. However, it also raised concerns that Oracle had overstretched itself by building out increasingly expensive AI infrastructure for a customer that many believed would struggle to deliver on its growth aspirations and could face funding difficulties.

Those fears led to bond market concerns about Oracle's debt, as evidenced by higher credit default swap (CDS) spreads (the cost to insure against default on its debt).

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