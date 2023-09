Why Oracle Stock Took a Dive Today

Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) were falling today as the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were essentially in line with estimates, but slowing cloud growth led the stock to sell off. It had impressed the market in its prior report with accelerating cloud infrastructure growth.As of 10:44 a.m. ET, the stock was down 11.8%. Oracle said total revenue rose 9% to $12.45 billion, which essentially matched estimates at $12.47 billion. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel