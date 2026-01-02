:be Aktie
Why Oracle Was the Poster Child AI Stock of 2025 -- and Could Be Again in 2026
There are many interesting candidates for Stock of the Year in 2025. But Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stands out to this investor as the story stock of 2025.Here's why Oracle plays a linchpin role in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade today, its relationship to AI first-mover OpenAI, and why it's so important to focus on this stock in 2026. Like most stocks, Oracle had a rough start to 2025, with tariff uncertainty causing a sell-off in the first quarter of the year, culminating in early April's "Liberation Day." But like most tech and AI stocks, Oracle began to recover over the summer, setting up a blockbuster earnings report on Sept. 9.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Jetzt informieren!
