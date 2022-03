Why Organogenesis Holdings Stock Blasted 21% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wednesday wasn't a particularly tough Hump Day to surmount for regenerative medicine specialist Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: ORGO). The company's stock soared by over 21% thanks to a rather encouraging quarterly-earnings report delivered after market hours on Tuesday. For its fourth quarter of 2021, Organogenesis posted net revenue of $128.6 million, which was 20% higher on a year-over-year basis. On the bottom line, the company managed to nearly triple its generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income. This came in at $51.7 million ($0.39 per diluted share) from Q4 2020's net profit of $18.3 million.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading