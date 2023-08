Why OSI Systems Stock Is Jumping Today

Shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) are seeing strong pricing gains Thursday. The company's stock was up 16.1% as of 10:30 a.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Before the market opened today, OSI published its results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year -- which ended June 30. The company recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $2.66 on sales of $411.9 million in the period, while the average analyst estimate had called for per-share earnings of $2.54 on sales of $411.9 million. OSI makes electronics hardware for security purposes, optoelectronics, and healthcare applications. Sales for the security segment rose 28.7% year over year in the fourth quarter to hit $269.1 million. Meanwhile, its healthcare segment saw revenue increase 17.9% to reach $59.5 million, and optoelectronics revenue grew 11.2% to reach $100.9 million. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel