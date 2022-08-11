Why Outbrain's Stock Crashed on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of online content-feed specialist Outbrain (NASDAQ: OB) tumbled on Thursday following a mixed earnings report. After falling steadily throughout the day, the stock closed 23.6% lower.Outbrain's second-quarter sales increased by 2% year over year, landing at $250.9 million. The adjusted bottom line swung from earnings of $0.28 per share to a net loss of $0.19 per share. Your average analyst expected a smaller net loss of roughly $0.04 per share on revenue in the neighborhood of $247 million.Management also slashed Outbrain's full-year profit outlook. The guidance provided three months ago pointed to 2022 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of approximately $55 million. The new EBITDA projection was set to "at least $18 million" instead.Continue reading