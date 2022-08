Why Over 30,000 People Flock to Warren Buffett's Annual Meetings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Only 12 people attended the annual meeting of Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), back in 1965. But the number has grown a bit: According to Reuters, it hit 1,000 in 1986, 13,000 in 2000, 21,000 in 2005, and a whopping 42,000 in 2015 -- the 50th anniversary of Buffett being at the helm of the company.Buffett is turning 92 in August, and his longtime business partner Charlie Munger is 98, and they're still presiding over the annual meetings, which are sometimes referred to as "Woodstock for capitalists." If you're wondering what the attraction is for so many attendees, here are some answers.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading