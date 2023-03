Why Oxford Industries Stock Was Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) were moving lower today after the apparel company, which owns brands like Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer, posted disappointing guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report.As of 2:44 p.m. ET, the stock was down 12.1%.The headline numbers for the apparel company were solid but marked a deceleration from earlier in the year, excluding its acquisition of Johnny Was last September.Continue reading